Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $245.63 and last traded at $243.0030. 37,105,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,523,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.30.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK added roughly $2M of AMZN shares ahead of earnings, a high-profile institutional vote of confidence that can support demand into the print. Read More.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

