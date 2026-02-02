XPENG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 69,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 41,099 call options.
XPENG Price Performance
Shares of XPEV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. XPENG has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.
XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 billion. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPENG will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPENG
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of XPENG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $26.00 price target on shares of XPENG and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPENG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPENG
XPENG Company Profile
XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.
Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPENG
- Nvidia Chief: Billions Could Flow Here Next…
- Huge robotics rollout underway
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
Receive News & Ratings for XPENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.