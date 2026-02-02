XPENG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 69,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 41,099 call options.

XPENG Price Performance

Shares of XPEV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. XPENG has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Get XPENG alerts:

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 billion. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPENG will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPENG

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPENG by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPENG by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of XPENG by 18,967.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPENG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPENG by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of XPENG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $26.00 price target on shares of XPENG and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPENG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPENG

XPENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.