Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 435,576 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 329,094 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 245,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons. Listed on the OTC market under the symbol FECCF, the company focuses on heavy and light crude oil as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids. Frontera’s integrated operations encompass drilling, well completion, reservoir management and midstream activities, with an emphasis on cost control, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company’s core asset base is located in Latin America, with the majority of production derived from onshore blocks in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

