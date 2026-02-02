Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Drops By 33.4%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,983 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 55,553 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,806 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,806 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.04. 108,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. BranchOut Food has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.66.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 150.04% and a negative net margin of 49.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BranchOut Food by 579.6% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BranchOut Food currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.

