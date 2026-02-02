Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 687377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.87.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$674.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 49.25%.The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 151.95%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company’s operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.