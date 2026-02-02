THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.9540. THK shares last traded at $14.9540, with a volume of 1,313 shares changing hands.

THK Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.87.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

