PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 116,743 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.14.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is one of Indonesia’s largest banking groups, providing a full range of commercial banking services to corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail customers. The bank was established in 1998 through a government-led consolidation of four state-owned banks as part of efforts to strengthen the financial system during the Asian financial crisis. Since then it has grown into a diversified financial services franchise offering deposit taking, lending, trade finance, payment and cash management, treasury, and wealth-management services.

Bank Mandiri’s product suite spans traditional retail and corporate banking products — including savings and time deposits, consumer and mortgage loans, working capital and project financing — alongside specialized services such as trade and export-import finance, foreign exchange and treasury solutions, card products, and digital banking channels.

