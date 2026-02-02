TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,027 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.70.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.