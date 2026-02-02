Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 145377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Societe Generale Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Societe Generale Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 20.06%.The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

