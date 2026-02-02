NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.0999, with a volume of 11427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NN Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.
NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.
