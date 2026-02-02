Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$147.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.60.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$130.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,193. The firm has a market cap of C$79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.17.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%.The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

