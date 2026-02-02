TD Securities Cuts Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$28.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.
Open Text Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of TSE:OTEX traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 418,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,441. The company has a market cap of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$32.41 and a 12-month high of C$56.00.
Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.9036649 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Open Text
Open Text Company Profile
OpenText¿ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Huge robotics rollout underway
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Countdown to $40 Trillion
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.