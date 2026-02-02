Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$81.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares set a C$82.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$73.29. 339,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,378. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$33.62 and a 52-week high of C$82.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$75.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.67.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of C$330.48 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

