abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.17 and last traded at $74.30. 4,650,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,622,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS says last week’s violent price action looks like a correction rather than the end of the bull market, arguing the silver/gold bull case remains intact — a view that supports longer-term demand for SIVR. Silver and gold moves a correction and bull case not broken, says UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor Thomas Kaplan dismissed the slump as short-term volatility and reiterated long-term bullish targets for precious metals, which could underpin investor confidence in physical silver exposure like SIVR. Why billionaire investor Thomas Kaplan isn’t stressing about gold and silver’s historic sell-off
- Positive Sentiment: Some market coverage notes silver is attempting a rebound toward the $80/oz area after the crash, signaling potential short-term stabilization and a buying opportunity for bullion ETFs if the bounce holds. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Attempts To Rebound After Brutal Sell-Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describes choppy, volatile trading conditions—recoveries may be short-lived and swings are large; SIVR could see continued volatility without clear directional confirmation. Gold, silver lower in choppy, volatile trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts discuss price recoveries but question durability, meaning ETFs like SIVR could quickly rebound or retest lows depending on liquidity and macro drivers. Price recoveries in gold, silver but for how long?
- Negative Sentiment: Major sell-off: silver experienced an extreme one-day drop (reported as ~26% in some coverage), with spot silver plunging into the high-$70s/oz — direct negative pressure on SIVR’s NAV and share price. Gold, silver and copper sell-off deepens
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market reports link the sell-off to liquidity concerns and the market reaction to President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair, which has strengthened the dollar and raised rate expectations—headwinds for precious metals and SIVR. How to trade the market spiral as investors dump gold, silver and oil
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights market dysfunction and heavy pain for industrial and institutional buyers during the frenzy, suggesting forced liquidations and operational stress that can exacerbate ETF outflows and price drops. The Silver Market Is Messed Up. These Buyers Are Feeling the Pain.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
