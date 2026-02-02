abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.17 and last traded at $74.30. 4,650,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,622,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.