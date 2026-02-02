Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Price Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELUXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Electrolux in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrolux has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electrolux

Electrolux Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.