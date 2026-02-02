Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 2,732 shares.The stock last traded at $17.42 and had previously closed at $17.57.

Keppel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

Featured Stories

