Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 68,394 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Evotec Trading Down 5.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evotec by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,471 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evotec by 7.6% in the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,198,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 132,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 93,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec



Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

