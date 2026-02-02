Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,756,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,992 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $12.12.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 5.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 141,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

