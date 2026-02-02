Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,375 shares.The stock last traded at $11.72 and had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPCGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Banco Comercial Português SA, operating under the Millennium bcp brand, is the largest private banking institution in Portugal. Headquartered in Porto, it offers a broad range of universal banking services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core product lines include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment cards and digital banking platforms. The group also provides private banking and wealth management solutions through dedicated advisory centres.

In the corporate segment, Millennium bcp delivers a portfolio of services that spans trade finance, project and structured finance, treasury operations and cash management, alongside specialised lending and structured solutions.

