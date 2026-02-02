Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Short Interest Update

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,941,013 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 1,427,098 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEPN. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

SEPN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,653. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.86. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 266.77%.The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Septerna news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,972.66. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Septerna during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Septerna by 55.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Septerna by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Septerna by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

