Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Declines By 25.6%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,307 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 36,688 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) by 214.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,262 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Revelation Biosciences worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

REVB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 167,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.11. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($7.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.36) by ($1.72). As a group, research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -49.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

