Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,064,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 762,917 shares.The stock last traded at $23.61 and had previously closed at $24.43.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 65.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

