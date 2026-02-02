SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.00. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 108,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS Innovations International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SS Innovations International Stock Down 14.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.90 million and a PE ratio of -72.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

SS Innovations International last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS Innovations International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS Innovations International in the second quarter valued at $122,000.

About SS Innovations International

