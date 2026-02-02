Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.76. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $9.0055, with a volume of 20,471 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paladin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paladin Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PALAF

Paladin Energy Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia?based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.