Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.3760, but opened at $11.6660. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.6540, with a volume of 2,861 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

