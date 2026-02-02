Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 2nd (ABTC, AVTX, CDZI, DAIO, HELP, HUT, NSPR, PRAX, RAPP, STC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 2nd:
HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Maxim Group started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.
Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC). They issued a market outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.
