Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 2nd (ABTC, AVTX, CDZI, DAIO, HELP, HUT, NSPR, PRAX, RAPP, STC)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2026

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 2nd:

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC). They issued a market outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bitcoin Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bitcoin Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.