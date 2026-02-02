ING Group (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.2850, with a volume of 2386060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ING. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ING Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.
ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.8796 dividend. This represents a yield of 589.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.
ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.
ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.
