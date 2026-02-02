KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.80. KDDI shares last traded at $17.1735, with a volume of 12,364 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KDDI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

