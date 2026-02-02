Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $17.01. Pharming Group shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 72,753 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,644.36 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

