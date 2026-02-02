Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.92. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.4750, with a volume of 3,573 shares changing hands.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.