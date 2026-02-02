Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.30. Danone shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 1,046,728 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DANOY

Danone Price Performance

Danone Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

(Get Free Report)

Danone is a French multinational food-products company headquartered in Paris, with roots dating to 1919 when it was founded by Isaac Carasso. The company positions itself around nutrition and health-oriented food and beverage products, and it combines global brand management, manufacturing and distribution to serve a broad consumer base. Danone’s long history has been characterized by expansion beyond its original yogurt business into bottled water, infant and medical nutrition, and plant-based alternatives.

Danone’s principal activities include the development, production and marketing of dairy and plant-based products, bottled waters, and specialized nutrition for infants and medical patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.