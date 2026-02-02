Strix Group (LON:KETL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 75 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.50.

LON KETL traded down GBX 0.05 on Monday, hitting GBX 47. 1,584,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.02. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 53.30. The company has a market capitalization of £108.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly.

Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.

