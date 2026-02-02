Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,325 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,295.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Company Profile

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,198. 46,262,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,027,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.55. The stock has a market cap of £30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 653.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.