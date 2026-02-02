Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,325 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,295.
Prudential Stock Performance
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.
