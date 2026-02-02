Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 to GBX 4,500 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,108.

Shares of FRES stock traded down GBX 70 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,632. The company had a trading volume of 61,555,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,389,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,478.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 673.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,472.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

