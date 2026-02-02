Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,770 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,790.

Cranswick stock traded up GBX 50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,310. The stock had a trading volume of 179,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 4,590 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,041.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,072.65.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 144.40 EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

