Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 62 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 96 to GBX 62 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 200 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.50.
In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £30,870. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.
Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.
