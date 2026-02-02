ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Short Interest Up 61.6% in January

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAAGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,611 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 997 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Stock Performance

Shares of SAA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra SmallCap600

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAA. LTG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 355,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 14.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra SmallCap600

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

