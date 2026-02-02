Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,146 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 24,068 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,259,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.15. 12,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,612. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.