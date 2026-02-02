Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,366 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 7,714 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HESAY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.65. 5,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,793. Hermes International has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.45.

Several research firms recently commented on HESAY. DZ Bank raised shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermes International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

