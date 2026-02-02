ESL Trust Services LLC Buys 9,487 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

