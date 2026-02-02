TFB Advisors LLC Sells 8,288 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. This represents a yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

