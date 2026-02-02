Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 29,922 Sony Corporation $SONY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Sony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sony to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sony Stock Down 0.9%

Sony stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

