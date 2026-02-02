Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Purchases New Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 976,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,488,000. Karman makes up approximately 56.7% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $252,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Karman by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,770,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,180,000 after buying an additional 1,096,790 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Karman by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,336,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,497,000 after buying an additional 989,608 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karman in the second quarter worth about $36,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karman during the 1st quarter worth about $17,371,000.

Get Karman alerts:

Karman Price Performance

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.12. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $118.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karman ( NYSE:KRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karman in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Karman from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karman news, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $4,713,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 666,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,377.09. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170.

Karman Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.