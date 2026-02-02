iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,047,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,182 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,395,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $146.96 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.