Syntax Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Syntax Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,601.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 909.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

