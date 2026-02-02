Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $13.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

RPD stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 41,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $652,671.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,760,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,201,940.79. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,812.12. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 67,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,202 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

