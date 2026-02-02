Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $84,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,561 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1%

UJAN stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $282.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

