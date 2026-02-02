First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Stake Lifted by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $115.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

