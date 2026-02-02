Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $107.76 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,683 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $107,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.94%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

