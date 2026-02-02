Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 185.8% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,557,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.57.

Shares of STX stock opened at $407.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average is $239.69. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $457.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total transaction of $5,711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,760,816.20. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,856 shares of company stock valued at $29,018,513. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

